Who’s on South Carolina’s quarterback Mount Rushmore? Let’s get into the GOAT debate

Picture Mount Rushmore, with the heads of four influential United States presidents sculpted into South Dakota granite. Now put it in Columbia — and make them Gamecocks, and specifically quarterbacks.

Who are the best South Carolina quarterbacks of all time, the quintessential four who deserve to see their faces immortalized on a hypothetical Gamecock Mount Rushmore?

The State is getting into the ‘GOAT’ debate, and we only have enough room for four on our Mount Rushmore of South Carolina quarterbacks. We’re gathering your picks in a poll at the bottom of the article.

Before casting your votes, let’s look back on all that the Gamecock greats accomplished during their time in Columbia.

Carved into the mountain

Connor Shaw (2010-13): Shaw is South Carolina’s all-time winningest quarterback and never lost a game he started in Williams-Brice Stadium. He didn’t stay away from Columbia for long, returning in 2020 to assume a player development position with the Gamecocks. He has since moved to a leadership role in football relations and cemented himself as one of South Carolina’s most loyal quarterbacks — on top of his football accomplishments.

Tommy Suggs (1968-70): Suggs is synonymous with South Carolina football. At quarterback, he led the 1969 Gamecocks to an ACC Championship and Peach Bowl berth. Suggs then began his iconic broadcasting career as color analyst for USC’s radio broadcast, which he’s done for over 40 years.

They have a strong argument

Steve Taneyhill (1992-95): Taneyhill’s 8,872 career passing yards still hold the record for second-best in South Carolina history, and his iconic mullet from his football days is a mainstay in Gamecock lore. He’s still living around Columbia and bought the longtime Five Points staple Group Therapy in 2016.

Todd Ellis (1986-89): Ellis is the Gamecocks’ most productive passer of all time, totaling 9,953 yards in his four years at South Carolina. He’s since become better known as “The Voice of the Gamecocks,” working as USC football’s play-by-play broadcaster alongside fellow former South Carolina quarterback Tommy Suggs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jeff Grantz (1972-75): Grantz was an archetypical dual-threat quarterback. He passed for 3,440 yards and rushed for 1,577 yards in his four-year career, and he holds the record for second-most rushing yards in a single game by any Gamecock with 260 yards on the ground against Ohio in 1973. Grantz also played a key role in USC’s 1975 walloping of in-state rival Clemson, accumulating 626 total yards in the Gamecocks’ 56-20 win.

You could make a case for…

Stephen Garcia (2008-11): Garcia’s time with the Gamecocks was cut short due to discipline issues — he was released from the team in the middle of his senior season — but his impact on South Carolina’s program is tough to ignore. Garcia is the only Gamecock quarterback who’s made it to the SEC championship game, and he holds the record for third-most career passing yards in USC history.

Dylan Thompson (2011-14): Thompson was essentially a career backup to Connor Shaw during his time at South Carolina, but he made the most of his opportunity to lead the offense for his final year in 2014. Thompson holds the record for the most single-season passing yards in Gamecock history with 3,564 and led USC to a 24-21 win over Miami in the Independence Bowl.

Mike Hold (1984-85): Hold was at the helm for the Gamecocks’ legendary 1984 season that saw a 9-0 start and a No. 2 national ranking before a loss to Navy crushed their chances at a national championship berth. USC went on to lose to Oklahoma State in the Gator Bowl and finish the year at 10-2, but memories of 1984 remain in the minds of South Carolina faithful.

Phil Petty (1998-2002): Petty spearheaded the Gamecocks’ improvement from a winless season in 1999 to two straight Outback Bowl victories in 2000 and 2001 under head coach Lou Holtz. His 5,656 career passing yards are good for seventh in South Carolina’s record books.

Syvelle Newton (2003-06): Pivotal to the start of the Steve Spurrier era, Newton truly did it all at South Carolina. He played at quarterback, receiver, running back and safety, finishing his career with 2,474 career passing yards and 786 yards on the ground. Newton still lives around Columbia and worked as a graduate assistant under Spurrier from 2012-13.

Vote now: Who’s on the mountain for USC at QB?

We’ll take votes through noon Wednesday. Having trouble viewing our poll. Click here to play!