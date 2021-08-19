‘He’s like a rock star.’ USC freshman quarterback shows poise on stage, in the huddle

Veteran teammates warned South Carolina freshman quarterback Colten Gauthier to protect his head. It might get hit by a thrown water bottle.

Gauthier said he was more worried about protecting his guitar.

On Wednesday night the USC football team held a talent show for the team’s newcomers, as a way to build chemistry and break up the rigors of preseason practice. The musically inclined Gauthier had said beforehand he intended to play a song, plugging in a Gibson Les Paul limited edition guitar that he bought with money he’s saved since middle school. He said it cost “a couple grand.”

“I got to figure out what song I’m doing,” Gauthier said prior to the show. “Because it’s a tough crowd. Seriously, I’ve heard stories.”

More than likely, Gauthier was just being humble. He’s performed on stage before, and multiple Gamecocks teammates already describe the quarterback as a “rock star,” with his long straggly hair and his penchant for shredding classic rock guitar solos.

But Gauthier is a rock star in more ways than one.

Even at the age of 18, Gauthier shows a clear comfort in talking in front of cameras, as he did during Tuesday’s news conference. He speaks with a precocious poise and self-awareness, oozing with personality. Considering all the time he’s spent on stage playing guitar, it’s not difficult to imagine him as a steady, calm presence in a Gamecocks huddle during a game in front of thousands of screaming fans.

With starting quarterback front-runner Luke Doty nursing a sprain in his left foot, Gamecocks fans could see Gauthier on the field sooner than expected. Competing with redshirt senior transfer Jason Brown, walk-on Connor Jordan and recent addition Zeb Noland, Gauthier said it’s “absolutely” his goal to start USC’s season opener Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

But in a display of his maturity, Gauthier said he also understands that he’s a work in progress.

“For me, it’s really just continuing to learn,” Gauthier said. “I’m still young. There’s going to be times where I make really dumb decisions, really stupid things, not knowing the situation completely. But that’s good for me. Because I’m getting a lot of reps, I’m able to learn from that a lot ... and that’s the biggest thing for me is just going in there and making those mistakes.”





A three-star prospect out of Dacula, Georgia, Gauthier said he’s drawn inspiration from former Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson, whom the New York Jets selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After a recent training camp session with the Jets, Wilson discussed his experimental approach in practice.

“I can’t be afraid to make mistakes, especially in practice. This isn’t a game. This is where I’m learning what I can get away with and what I can’t,” Wilson said. “There’s times when maybe in a real game I probably wouldn’t throw that. But it’s times when I’m like, ‘Let me try right here and see what I can get away with.’”

Since enrolling early in January, Gauthier said he’s made his fair share of mistakes, from not knowing the very first play call he heard in the huddle to throwing into defensive coordinator Clayton White’s disguised coverage in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 217 pound quarterback is still absorbing the playbook and getting accustomed to the speed of football in the SEC, but he isn’t short on confidence when it comes to his raw ability.

“My arm talent, I feel like I have one of the best arms in the country from that standpoint,” Gauthier said. “But none of that matters unless I go out there, I know what I’m supposed to do, I can read defenses, and I can execute. That’s what it comes down to. But I feel like I have the tools necessary to do that. It’s just chipping away at it every single day.”

Despite his youth, Gauthier has also pushed himself to take on a vocal leadership role, saying he already has a bigger presence on the team than he would have anticipated. It’s not surprising given his colorful personality.

Gauthier has even found time to connect with some of his musical teammates, like walk-on wide receiver James Bartholomew. A couple of weeks ago, the long-haired duo visited a Guitar Center store and jammed together.

“Colten, he’s like a rock star,” senior offensive lineman Eric Douglas said. “He got that guitar and got the hair flowing and all that.

“He’s like rock star, but he’s a young gun. And he’s got an arm on him, and he’s open to learning.”