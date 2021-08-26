Gamecocks receiver steps away from team to ‘focus on his health and his future’

South Carolina’s Randrecous Davis at the Aug. 19 football practice.

South Carolina wide receiver Randrecous Davis has stepped away from the team for the time being, a USC spokesman confirmed to The State on Thursday afternoon.

Chris Clark of Gamecock Central first reported the news.

“Dreak is not with the team right now,” head coach Shane Beamer said in a statement provided by South Carolina. “As everyone knows he’s battled numerous injuries during his time here at South Carolina. He’s taking some time right now to focus on his health and his future.”

Davis has dealt with a slew of injuries since coming to Columbia as a three-star recruit in the class of 2016. A high-ankle sprain sidelined him for the entire 2019 season, while a stress fracture in his lower leg forced him to miss spring practices in 2020. Davis opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Georgia native has appeared in 19 games over the past five seasons — including three starts. However, he hasn’t appeared in a game since midway through the 2018 campaign.

Four of Davis’ 12 career receptions came in the 2018 Outback Bowl win over Michigan. He’s recorded 123 yards and one touchdown receiving in his Gamecocks career.

South Carolina is slated to open its season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.