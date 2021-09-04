USC Gamecocks Football

Watch: Jordan Burch returns interception for long Gamecocks TD

Jordan Burch is on his way up.

In his second year with South Carolina, the 6-foot-6, 268-pound edge rusher hauled in the first interception of his career in the Gamecocks’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Burch returned the pass 61 yards for a touchdown to bring South Carolina up to a 46-0 lead over the FCS Panthers with 7:44 to go in the game.

Burch was a five-star prospect out of the class of 2021 from Columbia’s Hammond School. He was rated the top player out of South Carolina, the second-best defensive tackle in the country and the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect.

He played eight games in 2020 before missing the last two games of his freshman season due to a hand injury. He finished with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery last year.

Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
