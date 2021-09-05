Why Shane Beamer won’t name a QB1 ahead of South Carolina’s trip to East Carolina

South Carolina’s quarterback situation remains unsettled.

Speaking with reporters Sunday on his weekly local teleconference, head coach Shane Beamer said he doesn’t plan to announce a starter heading into next week’s game against East Carolina.

“Don’t know why I would,” Beamer said when asked if he’d name a starter ahead of the ECU contest. “I think Coach (Mike) Houston would love that. They’ve got to get ready for Dakereon Joyner. They’ve got to get ready for Luke Doty and Zeb (Noland).”

Noland, who was added to the roster three weeks ago after being hired as a graduate assistant this summer, finished his debut Saturday 13-of-22 for 121 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois.

The former Iowa State and North Dakota State quarterback beat out FCS transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier for the starting job in place of Doty, who continues to rehab from a foot injury.

Doty warmed up with the Gamecocks in full pads on Saturday night, but did not appear in the game. Beamer said postgame the hope was that Doty would be full-speed by the end of this coming week and ready to go for South Carolina’s Week 2 meeting with East Carolina.

“He was at practice, didn’t really do much,” Beamer said Sunday. “Have every belief he’ll be available Saturday for us.”

South Carolina also inserted Brown into Saturday’s win over the visiting Panthers. The former St. Francis (Pennsylvania) quarterback finished his night 4-of-5 for 45 yards and a fumble.

Gauthier completed his lone pass of the night for 19 yards.

Next Game

Who: South Carolina at East Carolina

When: Noon Sept. 11

Where: at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC

TV: ESPN2