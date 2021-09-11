Two critical fumbles cost Gamecocks 14 points in first half against East Carolina

Dakereon Joyner Special To The State

South Carolina can’t seem to get out of its own way against East Carolina. Early in the first half of Saturday’s contest, the Gamecocks dealt with two costly fumbles.

Wide receiver Josh Vann caught what should’ve been a 26-yard touchdown pass from Zeb Noland, but he fumbled the football as he crossed the goal line. The ball rolled out the back of the end zone, and it was ruled a touchback.

Wide receiver Dakereon Joyner fumbled another reception at the South Carolina 27-yard line. Joyner’s fumble was recovered by the Pirates and brought back to the 13-yard line and eventually turned into East Carolina’s second touchdown.

Video replay appeared to show Joyner was down before the ball came loose, but the fumble call was upheld after a replay.

Noland also threw an interception on the Gamecocks’ seventh play of their first drive of the game.

South Carolina trailed East Carolina 14-0 with 11:53 to go in the second quarter.

Not sure what the replay officials saw, multiple replays on ESPN seemed to show Joyner's knee and other body parts down before ball stripped. #Gamecocks — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) September 11, 2021 Joyner was down. Really bad call. — Jay Philips (@JayPhilips1075) September 11, 2021 joyner’s whole body is laying on the ground like he’s taking a nap but sure, that’s a fumble. — Tate (@TateSimkins5) September 11, 2021 Joyner was clearly down before the fumble. (He was also tripped by the defender.) — Stephen Cherry (@txcowboy) September 11, 2021 Were SEC refs assigned to this game? Bad call on the Joyner fumble. — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 11, 2021 I swear these refs are smiling when they call penalties and turnovers against SC… — Austin Koon (@Auskoo) September 11, 2021 Against ECU, South Carolina has:



— thrown an INT with their GA quarterback

— fumbled at the goal line instead of scoring a TD

— fumbled again at midfield — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2021