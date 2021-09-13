USC Gamecocks Football
TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game against Kentucky
South Carolina football will return to Williams-Brice Stadium after a two-week road trip for its second SEC showdown on Sept. 25, this time against Kentucky.
The game will be a late kick in Columbia.
The SEC announced that the Gamecocks will play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 on ESPN2.
The Gamecocks (2-0) will be returning from a matchup with No. 2 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, after winning its first two contests against FCS Eastern Illinois 46-0 and the American Athletic Conference’s East Carolina 20-17.
Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will come to Williams-Brice after hosting FCS UT-Chattanooga. The Wildcats blew out Louisiana-Monroe 45-10 in Week 1, and won a hard-fought SEC contest against Missouri 35-28.
South Carolina holds the all-time record over Kentucky 18-13, but the Gamecocks have dropped six of the seven most recent games. Last year’s contest was South Carolina’s final game of 2020, and the Gamecocks were routed 41-18 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Gamecocks kicker Parker White received SEC co-special teams player of the week honors for his performance at East Carolina. White sailed the 36-yard game-winning field goal as well as a 39-yard tying field goal, both in the fourth quarter.
SEC football game schedule: Saturday, Sept. 25
- Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon (SEC Network)
- LSU at Mississippi State, Noon (ESPN)
- Missouri at Boston College, Noon (ESPN2)
- Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington), 3:30 pm (CBS)
- Georgia State at Auburn, 4 pm (SEC Network)
- Tennessee at Florida, 7 pm (ESPN)
- Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 pm (ESPN2)
- Southern Miss at Alabama, 7:30 pm (SEC Network)
South Carolina football schedule
- Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0
- Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
- Sept. 18: at Georgia, 7 pm, ESPN
- Sept. 25: home vs. Kentucky, 7 pm, ESPN2
- Oct. 2: home vs. Troy
- Oct. 9: at Tennessee
- Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt
- Oct. 23: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 30: OPEN
- Nov. 6: home vs. Florida
- Nov. 13: at Missouri
- Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn
- Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson
Comments