TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game against Kentucky

South Carolina football will return to Williams-Brice Stadium after a two-week road trip for its second SEC showdown on Sept. 25, this time against Kentucky.

The game will be a late kick in Columbia.

The SEC announced that the Gamecocks will play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks (2-0) will be returning from a matchup with No. 2 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, after winning its first two contests against FCS Eastern Illinois 46-0 and the American Athletic Conference’s East Carolina 20-17.

Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will come to Williams-Brice after hosting FCS UT-Chattanooga. The Wildcats blew out Louisiana-Monroe 45-10 in Week 1, and won a hard-fought SEC contest against Missouri 35-28.

South Carolina holds the all-time record over Kentucky 18-13, but the Gamecocks have dropped six of the seven most recent games. Last year’s contest was South Carolina’s final game of 2020, and the Gamecocks were routed 41-18 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Gamecocks kicker Parker White received SEC co-special teams player of the week honors for his performance at East Carolina. White sailed the 36-yard game-winning field goal as well as a 39-yard tying field goal, both in the fourth quarter.

SEC football game schedule: Saturday, Sept. 25

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon (SEC Network)

LSU at Mississippi State, Noon (ESPN)

Missouri at Boston College, Noon (ESPN2)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington), 3:30 pm (CBS)

Georgia State at Auburn, 4 pm (SEC Network)

Tennessee at Florida, 7 pm (ESPN)

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 pm (ESPN2)

Southern Miss at Alabama, 7:30 pm (SEC Network)

South Carolina football schedule

Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0

Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Sept. 18: at Georgia, 7 pm, ESPN

Sept. 25: home vs. Kentucky, 7 pm, ESPN2

Oct. 2: home vs. Troy

Oct. 9: at Tennessee

Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Oct. 30: OPEN

Nov. 6: home vs. Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn

Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson