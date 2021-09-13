What Georgia’s Kirby Smart said about facing Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks on his headset during an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Athens, Ga. AP

One of Shane Beamer’s biggest career steps came at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs elevate to a national power at the beginning of the Kirby Smart era.

A few years and a couple of stops later, the rising Beamer stands on the opposite sideline as South Carolina’s head coach. He will lead his program into Athens on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN), and both schools have opened the season 2-0.

On Monday, Smart spoke about his new rival and former colleague, along with plenty on facing a Gamecocks’ team that underwent a slew of staff and personnel changes.

“I’ve known Shane for a long, long time,” Smart said of Beamer. “We got to be friends and we’ve been close ever since. Got a lot of respect for his family and his dad. Happy and excited for him to get the opportunity he’s gotten.”

Beamer came to South Carolina ahead of the 2021 season to replace Will Muschamp, who was dismissed and now holds a position at Georgia. Beamer had his previous experience at Oklahoma, where he saw an elevated role.

Smart believes that position under Lincoln Riley put him in a situation for head-coaching candidacy.

“Shane has the program rejuvenated,” Smart said of the Gamecocks. “Their fans are excited and rightfully so. They’ve been playing really hard. Our guys are eager to start within the SEC East.”

Georgia also has a tie to South Carolina, as the Gamecocks’ signal caller hails from nearby Oconee County. Zeb Noland was a former graduate assistant and has started the first two games at quarterback. He’s likely in competition with Luke Doty, who started against Georgia in 2020.

Smart highlighted Doty for his athleticism and ability to create problems with extending plays. He then elaborated on Noland because Smart has a relationship with the local product’s father.

“You know, my man down the road Zeb Noland has done a great job,” Smart said. “I watched his first two games and it was unique. He played really well and I said, ‘This is a GA who is at quarterback, playing winning football and making good decisions.’ It has to be pretty cool to play at an SEC program after starting as a GA.”

Back to Muschamp, Beamer said that Georgia doesn’t have much benefit with the former Gamecock coach on staff. He said that South Carolina’s playbook and approach are different than they were under Muschamp.

Georgia might ask Muschamp for help with personnel, but Smart concurred with Beamer on the presence of the former USC coach.

“It’s personnel-based,” Smart said. “He’s not in their meetings and doesn’t know the game plan. He knows their players, but I don’t know if it helps you much. We’ve got the tape, and that speaks for itself.”

Other Bulldog notes for the game:

Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith have shed the walking boot and have continued to make progress, Smart said. He added that Washington and Smith, who have battled the same foot injury in preseason practice, are beginning to run and Georgia hopes to have them back in the fold “quickly.” He’s not optimistic they’ll be able to play against South Carolina.

Quarterback JT Daniels has undergone a couple of treatment sessions, but Smart didn’t have much of an update Monday. He said after the victory over UAB that Daniels is feeling better after suffering an oblique injury suffered during the Clemson game.

Georgia isn’t focusing on South Carolina’s 2019 victory in Sanford Stadium, and Smart said it was more of a relevant topic last year.