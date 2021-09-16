Shane Beamer updates QB situation ahead of South Carolina’s trip to Georgia

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer with QB Zeb Noland after the 2021 game at East Carolina. Special to The State

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer updated the Gamecocks’ quarterback situation Thursday night on his weekly radio show.

Speaking with host Todd Ellis, Beamer told listeners that Luke Doty, the presumed starter going into 2021, is as healthy as he has been since he suffered a sprained foot in the preseason, though it’s still unclear whether he can go on Saturday against No. 2 Georgia.

“Luke is not sore today,” Beamer said. “Now does that mean he wakes up tomorrow and is sore? I don’t know. But he practiced (Thursday), Luke practiced (Wednesday), Luke practiced Tuesday. He hasn’t been sore all week.”

Zeb Noland has started the past two weeks in Doty’s place as the latter recovers. Doty has not played this season but warmed up against both East Carolina and Eastern Illinois.

Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield have reiterated they won’t play Doty until he is fully healed.

Noland completed 13 of 24 passes for 225 yards, a touchdown and an interception during last week’s win over ECU. He also had a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Josh Vann called back upon further review.

Raised in Watkinsville, Georgia, Noland would receive a homecoming of sorts should he start Saturday. His father, Travis, is a successful head coach at nearby Oconee County High School, where Zeb played his prep football.

“Having said that, I’m proud of Zeb Noland and some of the throws that he made down the stretch (against ECU),” Beamer said. “He made some really, really great throws on Saturday. ... He managed the game better as the game went on. Zeb’s going to have to play really well for us Saturday night, as well as our entire football team.”

Next South Carolina football game

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

TV: ESPN

