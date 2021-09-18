Gamecocks lose veteran linebacker to injury on first drive of Georgia game

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina will be without one of its veteran starters for the Georgia game.

After the second play of the game, starting MIKE linebacker Sherrod Greene went down in visible pain with a lower right leg injury.

The Gamecocks’ sideline cleared to join Greene on the field before the senior was carted into the locker room by USC medical staff, visibly in tears and his right foot in a boot.

Greene totaled seven total tackles throughout South Carolina’s first two contests. He’s accumulated 79 tackles in his five-season career in Columbia.

Greene suffered a fracture in his hip in the 2020 opener against Tennessee and missed the rest of the season.

According to the ESPN television broadcast, Greene left the X-ray room with a cast on his right foot and crutches. There is no official word yet from USC on Greene’s injury.

Not even a minute in and I’m crying for Sherrod Greene. Hate it when this happens to an athlete. — Rachel Cooper (@RachelC13529691) September 18, 2021 Sherrod Greene carted off the field after an injury on the first drive of the game. Devastating. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/MT2vNc9Cml — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) September 18, 2021 A bunch of teammates gather around Sherrod Greene on the field as they load him onto the cart. Hate to see this. Hope it’s not as significant as it appears. pic.twitter.com/IGrgixBLOi — Michael Lananna (@mlananna) September 18, 2021 Prayers up for Sherrod Greene ️ — PARKER WHITE FOR HEISMAN (@MightyGamecocks) September 18, 2021

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 7:25 PM.