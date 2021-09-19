USC Gamecocks Football

Watch: Former Gamecock Jaycee Horn records first career interception for Panthers

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt) Brian Westerholt AP

Former South Carolina Gamecock Jaycee Horn recorded his first NFL football interception Sunday in the Carolina Panthers win vs New Orleans Saints.

Horn made the grab off Saints quarterback Jameis Winston late in the game with the Panthers leading 26-7. He was selected No. 8 overall by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft.

His first interception came against the Saints, where Horn’s father Joe played from 2000 to 2006. Joe Horn is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame.

