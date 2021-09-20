USC Gamecocks Football
TV channel, kickoff time set for next South Carolina home game against Troy
South Carolina’s football team starts a two-game homestand this weekend.
The Troy Trojans come to town next Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the SEC announced Monday. That game will be televised by SEC Network.
South Carolina is 3-0 all time vs. Troy. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 69-24 during the 2010 season.
The Gamecocks (2-1) first have their SEC opener this Saturday, facing Kentucky (3-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Troy (2-1) is coming off a 21-9 win over Southern Miss. The Trojans host Louisiana-Monroe this weekend..
South Carolina football schedule
- Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0
- Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
- Sept. 18: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13
- Sept. 25: home vs. Kentucky, 7 pm, ESPN2
- Oct. 2: home vs. Troy
- Oct. 9: at Tennessee
- Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt
- Oct. 23: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 30: OPEN
- Nov. 6: home vs. Florida
- Nov. 13: at Missouri
- Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn
- Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson
This story was originally published September 20, 2021 12:45 PM.
