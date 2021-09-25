USC Gamecocks Football

Live updates from Williams-Brice: Gamecock uniform report and USC vs Kentucky updates

Staff Reports from The State

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the Gamecock Walk on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the Gamecock Walk on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Kentucky. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Gamecock uniform report

South Carolina will wear white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants, according to the school’s official Twitter page.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: via ESPN app

On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 190

