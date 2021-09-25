Wildcats scratch out win as Gamecocks can’t capitalize on chances

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

South Carolina receiver Dakereon Joyner glanced toward the sideline as he picked himself off the Kentucky 40-yard line. The ball that deflected off his hands on a five-yard out route from quarterback Luke Doty sat harmlessly on the turf.

Another chance gone awry.

Joyner’s drop marked the second consecutive drive in Saturday’s fourth quarter that South Carolina’s offense failed to cash in on the opportunities its defense afforded as USC fell to Kentucky 16-10.

Saturday’s meeting between two programs sandwiched amid the SEC East’s middle tier offered as much football finesse as a rock fight.

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) wasn’t so much sloppy out of the gate as it was predictable. Play after play, the Gamecocks ran tunnel screens and inside runs that were swallowed by the defensive front of Kentucky (4-0, 2-0).

Doty, who earned his first start since Dec. 5, 2020 at Kentucky, finished the first half an effective 6 of 9, but only recorded 46 yards for his efforts.

The Gamecocks running game didn’t exactly help Doty’s cause, notching just 34 yards on 16 touches in the opening 30 minutes — good for a 2.4 yard per touch average.

While the first half brought with it audible groans and disdain among the 70,000-plus fans in the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina showed glimpses of life in Saturday’s third quarter.

Doty carved up the Kentucky defense with the poise and precision we’ve only seen in spells as he completed five of his first six passes to open the second half.

The Gamecocks promptly marched 75 yards over 10 plays for their first sustained drive of the night as their second-year signal-caller found his rhythm. Doty capped it off with a play-action lob to a wide-open Jalen Brooks in the back left side of the end zone for his first score in a USC uniform.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

With the offense finding its footing, South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White’s unit stalled what had been a largely dynamic Kentucky offense through three weeks.

USC forced a quartet of Wildcats fumbles, though the Gamecocks only recovered two. Safety Jaylan Foster — who led the Southeastern Conference in interceptions entering Saturday — recorded his fourth pick of the year off an under-thrown ball from Levis in the second quarter.

Yet for all the opportunities White’s unit gifted, the Gamecocks offense couldn’t connect.

Twice South Carolina didn’t convert on fourth downs in Kentucky territory. The Gamecocks also didn’t muster a single point off the Wildcats’ three turnovers.

South Carolina entered Saturday with hopes of a bowl run. “SEC Nation” broadcasted live from The Horseshoe in the morning. Fans lined Bluff Road two hours before kickoff to catch a glimpse of Beamer and the upstart Gamecocks. The optimism that had come with the beginning of the Beamer era persisted all around Columbia.

But before a near-capacity crowd, South Carolina watched one too many balls fall harmlessly to the turf.

First Down

Jalen Brooks had the best receiving day of his South Carolina career Saturday. Brooks, who previously set his career-high mark with 54 yards at Georgia last week, reeled in four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky.

The one-time Wingate transfer now has nine receptions on the season.

Offsides

South Carolina punted on four of its first five drives on Saturday. The only non-punt came when the Gamecocks were stopped on a 4th and 1 on the Kentucky 47-yard line.

USC finished the first half with only 64 yards passing and another 34 yards on the ground.

Touchdown

Parker White drilled a career-long 54-yard field goal to pull South Carolina within a score late in Saturday’s fourth quarter.

White, who nailed a game-winning kick in USC’s win over East Carolina two weeks ago, now sits 45 points shy of the Gamecocks’ all-time scoring record and is 2 of 11 from 50 yards or more in his career.

Key Numbers

80 — South Carolina notched just 80 yards of offense in the first half

4 — Safety Jaylan Foster recorded his SEC-leading fourth interception of the season off UK QB Will Levis

Next South Carolina football game

Who: South Carolina vs Troy

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

SC vs Ky box score, game stats

First Quarter

UK—Smoke 15 run (Ruffolo kick), 8:31.

Second Quarter

UK—FG Ruffolo 43, :00.

Third Quarter

USC—Brooks 5 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 10:52.

UK—FG Ruffolo 21, 3:43.

Fourth Quarter

UK—FG Ruffolo 27, 4:26.

USC—FG P.White 54, 2:31.

TEAM STATS

First downs: UK 22-12

Total yards: UK 333-216

Total plays: UK 66-51

Time of poss: UK 35:09 to 24:51

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING—Kentucky, C.Rodriguez 26-144, Smoke 9-50, Levis 5-30, W.Robinson 1-5, Ali 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). South Carolina, Harris 12-38, McDowell 5-13, Doty 8-4, Lloyd 1-3.

PASSING—Kentucky, Levis 15-22-1-102. South Carolina, Doty 17-25-0-158.

RECEIVING—Kentucky, W.Robinson 7-65, Ali 4-14, C.Rodriguez 2-5, Bates 1-15, Smoke 1-3. South Carolina, Brooks 4-63, Harris 4-13, Vann 3-16, McDowell 2-16, Powers 2-12, Muse 1-25, Jenkins 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 10:11 PM.