USC Gamecocks Football

Watch: South Carolina scores on third pick-six interception of 2021 season

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back David Spaulding (29) scores against Troy at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back David Spaulding (29) scores against Troy at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

David Spaulding made a splash just before halftime against Troy.

With the Trojans driving near the red zone late in the second quarter, the Gamecocks’ nickel back swooped in to intercept Troy quarterback Taylor Powell, running the pick 74 yards to help bring South Carolina’s lead to 17-7 just before halftime.

Spaulding, a transfer defensive back from Georgia Southern, became the third Gamecock to bring an interception back to the end zone this year, joining Jordan Burch and Damani Staley. Spaulding’s 74-yard pick-six is USC’s longest of 2021.

South Carolina entered Saturday ranked No. 6 in the nation and tied with Georgia atop the Southeastern Conference with seven interceptions through its first four games. Safety Jaylan Foster led the country in individual picks, with four of his own in 2021.

Profile Image of Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
