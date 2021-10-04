TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game against Vanderbilt

South Carolina football will come back from this week’s trip to Knoxville to host its second-straight Southeastern Conference matchup, this time with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gamecocks play Vanderbilt on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

The afternoon kick will coincide with opening weekend of this year’s S.C. State Fair.

USC has won the last 12 games against Vandy and took the most recent contest by a steep 41-7 final in Nashville, Tennessee. The Gamecocks boast a 11-2 record at home against the Commodores.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) plays Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) amid a six-week all-conference stretch, broken up by an open date on Oct. 30 midway through the slate. The Gamecocks will seek to earn their first SEC home victory against the Commodores, falling in this season’s first conference matchup against Kentucky back on Sept. 25.

Vanderbilt is chugging through its season under first-year head coach Clark Lea, ranked last in the SEC in total offense and next-to-last in total defense, behind only Missouri. The Commodores have fallen to to FCS East Tennessee State, Stanford and Georgia, eking out close wins against Colorado State from the Mountain West Conference and 0-5 UConn.

South Carolina football schedule for 2021

Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0

Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Sept. 18: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Sept. 25: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

Oct. 2: South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Oct. 9: at Tennessee, noon, ESPN2

Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Oct. 30: OPEN

Nov. 6: home vs. Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn

Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson

