When will you be able to buy a beer in Williams-Brice Stadium?

Alcohol is not coming to the general seating areas of Williams-Brice Stadium anytime soon. Although adding alcohol sales in SEC stadiums has been a topic of conversation for several years, the issue was not put to a vote at the conference’s spring meetings this year.
“I don’t see us opening it up across the stadium anytime soon as a league,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said. “We are not leading the charge.”
South Carolina isn’t either.
“I would defer to our board of trustees and our presidents, but my opinion is we’re quite a ways away from that decision becoming reality,” Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner said after the meetings ended Friday.
A majority of the league’s 14 schools would have to vote for a change at these meetings in order to reverse the current rule.
“There has been ongoing dialogue, but that hasn’t produced change among our membership,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
Sankey wouldn’t venture a guess on when or if it would come to a vote.
“It hasn’t happened so far,” he said.
LSU is believed to be pushing the agenda on its peers.
“There are some schools that want more autonomy,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said.
Beer and wine currently are served in premium seating areas across the league, including at South Carolina, and some schools already are experimenting with adding alcohol sales in restricted areas on game days. Florida hosted a beer garden outside its stadium before its spring game this year.
“A bunch of old people showed up there. It was one of the quieter places on campus that day,” Stricklin said. “I do think we will continue to find ways to create areas where people can responsibly enjoy some beverages just like they currently do in our premium spaces. That seems like a logical approach at this time.”
