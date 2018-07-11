Jake Bentley among USC players slated for SEC Media Days

The SEC's annual football media days has become the unofficial kickoff of the season in the South, and now we know which three players South Carolina will take to represent it in the four-day event.
Media days will be held this year in Atlanta after being held in the Birmingham, Ala., area since 1985. The SEC has its corporate offices in Birmingham. This year's event will be hosted by the Omni Hotel and the College Football Hall of Fame.
The three players who will speak for the Gamecocks are Jake Bentley, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end D.J. Wonnum.
The event begins Monday, July 16 and ends Thursday, July 19. The Gamecocks appear on that final day.
2018 SEC Media Days daily schedule
MONDAY, JULY 16
2–6:50 p.m.: Kentucky and LSU
TUESDAY, JULY 17
9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Georgia and Ole Miss
1:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Arkansas and Florida
WEDNESDAY, JULY 18
9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Mississippi State and Tennessee
1:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Alabama and Missouri
THURSDAY, JULY 19
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Auburn, Vanderbilt, South Carolina (Will Muschamp, USC begins at 11:10 a.m.)
