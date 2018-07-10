Here's what South Carolina, Dan Werner asked Jay Urich to work on this summer

There are a lot of South Carolina fans who are expecting to see freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner in some role this year, but fellow young quarterback Jay Urich could fill a similar role, it seems.
Urich, a 6-foot-5, 204-pounder from Greenville who redshirted last year, will enter fall practice competing with Joyner for the No. 3 quarterback position. Junior Jake Bentley is the Gamecocks junior starter, and senior Michael Scarnecchia will be the top backup, head coach Will Muschamp has said.
However, Urich and Joyner are both athletic enough that they could bring a different element to the position in specialty situations.
“Both of them can really run so I want to see if there are some things they can do to really stretch the defense by using their legs,” quarterbacks coach Dan Werner said. “Both of them can throw, too.”
When it comes to Urich’s passing, Werner has asked him to work on staying in the pocket and releasing his passes higher, Werner said. Urich threw for 2,055 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Wren High School.
“He’s a really good athlete, and we want to see what he can do,” Werner said.
