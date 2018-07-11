Ninety-nine no more! Javon Kinlaw changing jersey numbers

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018

It’s going to be hard for South Carolina fans to miss 6-foot-6, 305-pound defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the football field this year, but they may have to look twice early in the season.

Kinlaw has changed his jersey number from No. 99, which he wore last season while compiling 20 tackles last year, to No. 3 for the 2018 season, according to the team’s online roster. Fellow defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum (8) and Keir Thomas(5) also wear single-digit numbers.

Kinlaw, a Goose Creek native, made 10 starts last year after transferring from Jones Junior College and losing 40pounds. He is expected to start at defensive tackle again this season.

Incoming freshmen Jaycee Horn will wear No. 7. Incoming freshman wide receiver Josh Vann will wear No. 6. Junior college transfer safety Nick Harvey will wear No. 1, the same jersey number worn by Deebo Samuel. Players are allowed to wear the same number as long as they don't appear on the field at the same time.

