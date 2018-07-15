Gamecocks release dates for football practice, fan day

South Carolina football’s fall practice will begin on Aug. 3 as the Gamecocks get ready to face Coastal Carolina in the first game of the season on Sept. 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks released their practice start date Sunday afternoon on the eve of SEC Media Days, where the head coach and three players from all 14 league teams will speak at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel beginning Monday.
South Carolina will be represented by Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel and D.J. Wonnum on Thursday.
South Carolina’s annual Fan Appreciation Day will be held Aug. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the team’s indoor practice facility. The Gamecocks will report for camp on Aug. 2.
