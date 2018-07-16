SEC commish shines positive light on Bentley’s good deed

As usual, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey opened SEC Media Days with lengthy opening remarks reviewing the conference’s achievements. He closed those remarks Monday by talking about South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.
Bentley, a junior who has started 20 straight games for the Gamecocks, was given the SEC’s Sportsmanship Award in June after he consoled Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano after South Carolina beat the Volunteers 15-9 in Neyland Stadium.
Sankey showed a photo of that moment Monday while saying, “The picture is worth 1,000 words. Thank you Jake for your friendship and your encouragement and your leadership.”
Comments