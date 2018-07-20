The SEC vote is in: Here’s where Gamecocks expected to finish in 2018

South Carolina finished second in the SEC East last season, and the media members who cover the conference think they’ll do it again this year.
The league released its official media preseason predictions Friday morning, compiled from the just completed SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Gamecocks were picked to finished just behind defending conference champion Georgia in their division.
Alabama, the defending national champion, was the media’s pick to win the overall conference crown this year.
SEC Media Predictions
(First place votes in parenthesis)
SEC East
Georgia (271) 1,977
South Carolina (8) 1,535
Florida (4) 1,441
Missouri 1,057
Kentucky (1) 874
Tennessee (1) 704
Vanderbilt 392
SEC West
Alabama (263) 1,971
Auburn (19) 1,664
Mississippi State (2) 1,239
Texas A&M 1,091
LSU 1,025
Ole Miss 578
Arkansas 412
SEC Champion
Alabama (193)
Georgia (69)
Auburn (14)
South Carolina (4)
Florida (2)
Mississippi State (1)
Missouri (1)
