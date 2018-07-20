The SEC vote is in: Here’s where Gamecocks expected to finish in 2018

South Carolina finished second in the SEC East last season, and the media members who cover the conference think they’ll do it again this year.

The league released its official media preseason predictions Friday morning, compiled from the just completed SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Gamecocks were picked to finished just behind defending conference champion Georgia in their division.

Alabama, the defending national champion, was the media’s pick to win the overall conference crown this year.

SEC Media Predictions

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

(First place votes in parenthesis)

SEC East

Georgia (271) 1,977

South Carolina (8) 1,535

Florida (4) 1,441

Missouri 1,057

Kentucky (1) 874

Tennessee (1) 704

Vanderbilt 392

SEC West

Alabama (263) 1,971

Auburn (19) 1,664

Mississippi State (2) 1,239

Texas A&M 1,091

LSU 1,025

Ole Miss 578

Arkansas 412

SEC Champion

Alabama (193)

Georgia (69)

Auburn (14)

South Carolina (4)

Florida (2)

Mississippi State (1)

Missouri (1)