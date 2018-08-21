‘Be very selfish about your season’: Muschamp’s message to team, and what it means

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains what he means when he tells the Gamecocks to "be very selfish about your season."
Josh Kendall

The one area where Will Muschamp allows Gamecocks to be selfish

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

August 21, 2018 02:59 PM

Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp had a meeting with his team’s leadership council before the Gamecocks first practice this August and told them to be selfish.

At least in one area.

“You can be selfish about wanting to be good and wanting to be great and winning a championship and don’t let anybody else mess up your season,” South Carolina’s third-year head coach said. “In our organization, you can’t be selfish about anything else but about your season.”

Muschamp’s response was prompted by a question about quarterback Jake Bentley’s leadership.

“The thing that I would tell Jake is, ‘You can be more assertive,’” Muschamp said. “I tell guys all the time, ‘Be very selfish about your season.’”

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 finish in 2017.

