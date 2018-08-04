Josh Belk still not practicing, defensive coordinator addresses status

Freshman defensive lineman Josh Belk still isn’t practicing with South Carolina’s football team, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said Saturday.
“No, he’s still going through his deal. He’s still getting cleared and all that stuff, but he’s doing well,” Robinson said after the Gamecocks completed their second practice of the fall.
The school released a statement Friday saying Belk “did not participate (in Friday’s practice) while awaiting clearance from his physical.”
“Physically, he’s good to go,” Robinson said.
Belk transferred to South Carolina after originally signing with Clemson as part of the recruiting class of 2018. NCAA rules mandate that Belk sit out one season as an undergraduate transfer, but the Gamecocks have applied for a waiver that will allow him to play this year. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp believes it’s realistic Belk could get a favorable ruling from the NCAA, Muschamp said.
The 6-foot-3, 309-pounder was rated a top 10 defensive tackle in the country coming out of Lewisville High School.
“Obviously he’s got girth, that’s one of the things we need, playing some of the team’s we have to play and beat some of the teams we are going to need to beat, we are going to have to be able to stop the two-back runs,” Robinson said. “He’s a guy that’s big. He’s a guy that can move so we’re excited about him. Can’t wait to get him out there to join us.”
