How do Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk compare? This Gamecock knows

Christian Kirk was the No. 47 pick in the NFL draft earlier this year.
Nick Harvey believes that Deebo Samuel has that kind of talent.
Kirk played at Texas A&M from 2015-2017. Harvey, who joined South Carolina as a graduate transfer defensive back this year, was with the Aggies from 2014-2016. That meant Harvey saw lots of Kirk in Texas A&M practices. In the Gamecocks first week of fall practice, Harvey has seen plenty of Samuel, South Carolina’s senior wide receiver.
“I feel like they are both pretty good receivers. Well, great receivers,” Harvey said. “We get each other better every day.”
Kirk had 234 catches, 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons with the Aggies. Samuel, who has been limited to 18 career games due to injury, has 86 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in three years at South Carolina.
Asked if 6-foot-, 210-pound Samuel is as fast as 5-11, 201-pound Kirk, Harvey replied, “Aaah, can’t really say.”
Harvey also spoke highly of the rest of South Carolina’s receiving corps.
“Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith, Deebo, OrTre Smith, I feel like we probably have the best receiving corps in the nation this year,” he said.
Harvey had 109 tackles and 14 pass breakups in three seasons at Texas A&M before deciding to transfer. He is eligible immediately because he already earned his degree from Texas A&M, and he’s expected to start at either cornerback or nickel back this season.
“I am enjoying it, taking it every day as good as I can,” he said. “One thing I have to get better on is energy and urgency. I just have to get going and be ready to play.”
