Dan Werner talks ‘weapons’ and how much of South Carolina’s offense is new

South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner is the only new coach on the Gamecocks staff this year, and he likes what sees through the first week of fall practice.

“I see a lot of weapons,” Werner said. “I look at it, our offensive line is solid, I look at the quarterbacks and I’m happy with them. We have big-time receivers, the running backs are good, the tight ends. ... Our job now as coaches is to get those guys the ball, and I think with this scheme, we are going to be able to do that.”

Werner and first-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon have worked together to add more hurry-up elements and more extensive up of run-pass option plays to this year’s offense. The Gamecocks finished 12th in the SEC in total offense last year, averaging 337.1 yards per game.

Werner estimated that this year’s playbook will consistent of 50 percent holdover from the offense the last two years and 50 percent new things.

“A lot of the stuff is things I have done in my past, things that BMac wanted to do but didn’t last year, but there is a lot of carryover from last year too because there were a lot of good plays we had in,” he said. “What we did is go through and talk about what the players liked and what we liked from last year, keep that and what do we know that we need to add to it.”