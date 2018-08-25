USC spends more in buildup of football under Muschamp. ‘It’s part of the evolution’

Progress comes at a price. And it’s a hefty one in major college football.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has repeatedly referred to the school’s nearly completed $50 million football operations building as an “investment,” the kind of investment he and his bosses believe is mandatory to be competitive in the Southeastern Conference. But brick and mortar are only part of what the Gamecocks are pouring into their football program.

“When you invest in your program, you get a return,” Muschamp said.

Two years into his rebuilding of that program, the Gamecocks are doing just that. For the 2018 football season, South Carolina will employ 56 percent more people and spend 37 percent more money on employees devoted to the sport than it did in 2015, Steve Spurrier’s final season.

“There’s been an evolution across college sports. Certainly, football leads the charge in many ways,” Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner told The State. “I wouldn’t necessarily go back and say, ‘This was coach Spurrier and now it’s Will Muschamp.’ I would say it’s part of the evolution.”

In Spurrier’s final season, South Carolina was spending $8,247,677 on annual salaries in the football program. This season, the Gamecocks will spend $11,327,878. The team finished 3-9 in 2015 and 9-4 a year ago.

“I knew we were behind in numbers (of staff members in the Spurrier era), but that doesn’t necessarily equate to wins,” Tanner said. “A couple years before that, we didn’t have as big a staff as some of the other schools, but we had won 33 games in three years, so more’s not always better.”

It was clear, though, during Tanner’s interview with Muschamp that bringing the Gamecocks into line with most of their SEC brethren was going to take more people and more money.

“Part of the conversation was, ‘What does your staff look like?’ ” Tanner said.

Muschamp and his coaching staff account for most of the difference in spending. Muschamp makes $4.2 million annually, $200,000 more than Spurrier did in his final season, and his 10-person coaching staff earns a combined $5.05 million compared to the $2.96 million paid to Spurrier’s nine-man staff in 2015. (NCAA rules allowed a 10th on-field assistant to be hired beginning this season.)

Muschamp’s staff also employees four analysts, two on offense and two on defense, who make between $60,000 and $82,600 annually. Those staff members are usually in charge of watching film of the Gamecocks and opponents and passing ideas on to the on-field staff. Spurrier’s staff had no analysts.

The analyst position is a relatively new addition to most college football staffs. Alabama has 13 coaches, including former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, listed as analysts in its 2018 media guide.

“Two analysts on each side is plenty. I don’t think more is better,” Muschamp said. “You hire coaches and you pay them pretty good to do a job. Part of your job as a coach is to research your position, research your side of the ball, study your opponents. I like doing that instead of asking somebody else to do it.”

The biggest reason for the disparity in staff size is hiring Muschamp has done in two areas — recruiting and nutrition.

Spurrier’s final staff had two salaried positions outside the coaching staff devoted to recruiting. Muschamp has added a director and assistant director of creative services, a director and assistant director of player personnel and a director of on-campus recruiting. Muschamp’s new hires in recruiting mostly are in charge of organizing on-campus recruiting efforts and creating videos that allow the coaching staff to more efficiently evaluate players.

“I don’t like to comment on previous situations, but we needed more work in recruiting,” Muschamp said. “We had to really build that department. That wasn’t something we necessarily had.”

The Gamecocks are also putting more money into their nutrition program and have doubled the salary of the head of that department, and that’s not the only position to be more highly valued. While Andre Goodman made $75,000 to be Spurrier’s director of player personnel, Marcus Lattimore makes $200,000 in a similar position for Muschamp’s team.

Those numbers do not include the hiring of associate athletics director for new and creative media Justin King and the seven people in his office. King, whose staff is paid a total of $487,000 annually, works primarily in service of the football program. He and his staff create promotional videos and content that Muschamp uses recruiting.

“He and his staff have made a difference in our program and our athletic department and our university,” Muschamp said. “You can say what you want, whether you like social media or not, but that’s where we are. It appeals to young people. Justin and his staff have done a great job of marketing our brand.”

The staff and support numbers also don’t include undergraduate student workers who receive a low hourly rate. Spurrier’s office had spots for four undergraduates, while Muschamp’s has room for 22.

The Gamecocks are near the middle of the pack in the SEC when it comes to football staff size, Tanner said.

“The size of the staffs have just evolved,” he said. “If you want to, you can be cynical and say, ‘There are too many people. They get paid too much.’ And go on and on and on, but it’s college athletics at the Power 5 level.”

2015 South Carolina football salaries

Deke Adams Defensive Line Coach $ 320,000



Joseph Blake Nutritionist $42,001-$46,000



Kirk Botkin Linebacker Coach $ 320,000



Rita Boykin ADMINISTRATIVE COORD I $ 58,848



Grady Brown Quality Control Coordinator $ 270,000



Jordan Diaz RECREATION SPECIALIST I $ 23,660



Shawn Elliott Offensive Line Coach $ 325,000



Kim Fields ADMINISTRATIVE ASST $42,001-$46,000



Ryan Fischer SUPPLY MANAGER I $42,001-$46,000



Andre Goodman DIRECTOR/ADJUNCT $ 75,000



Jon Hoke Co-DC/Defensive Backs $ 400,000



Robbie Liles Director of Football Operations $ 120,000



G.A. Mangus OC/QBs/Tight Ends $ 300,000



Christopher Matlok ATHLETIC COACH-USC $ 99,194



Joe Robinson Special Teams Coordinator $ 300,000



Everette Sands Runnings Backs Coach $ 270,000



Patrick Shine Administrative Recruiting $42,001-$46,000



Jamie Speronis Associate AD/Football Operations $ 185,000



Scott Spurrier Quality Control Coordinator $ 61,200



Steve Spurrier Head Coach $ 4,000,000



Steve Spurrier Jr. Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator $ 325,000



Brian Turk Quality Control Coordinator $ 60,000



Lorenzo Ward Co-Defensive Coordinator $ 400,000



Travelle Wharton Offensive Line Coach $ 60,000



Shaq Wilson Quality Control Coordinator $ 61,200







GRAD STUDENT $ 5,915







GRAD STUDENT $ 23,660





2018 South Carolina football salaries