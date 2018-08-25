USC spends more in buildup of football under Muschamp. ‘It’s part of the evolution’

Progress comes at a price. And it’s a hefty one in major college football.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has repeatedly referred to the school’s nearly completed $50 million football operations building as an “investment,” the kind of investment he and his bosses believe is mandatory to be competitive in the Southeastern Conference. But brick and mortar are only part of what the Gamecocks are pouring into their football program.
“When you invest in your program, you get a return,” Muschamp said.
Two years into his rebuilding of that program, the Gamecocks are doing just that. For the 2018 football season, South Carolina will employ 56 percent more people and spend 37 percent more money on employees devoted to the sport than it did in 2015, Steve Spurrier’s final season.
“There’s been an evolution across college sports. Certainly, football leads the charge in many ways,” Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner told The State. “I wouldn’t necessarily go back and say, ‘This was coach Spurrier and now it’s Will Muschamp.’ I would say it’s part of the evolution.”
In Spurrier’s final season, South Carolina was spending $8,247,677 on annual salaries in the football program. This season, the Gamecocks will spend $11,327,878. The team finished 3-9 in 2015 and 9-4 a year ago.
“I knew we were behind in numbers (of staff members in the Spurrier era), but that doesn’t necessarily equate to wins,” Tanner said. “A couple years before that, we didn’t have as big a staff as some of the other schools, but we had won 33 games in three years, so more’s not always better.”
It was clear, though, during Tanner’s interview with Muschamp that bringing the Gamecocks into line with most of their SEC brethren was going to take more people and more money.
“Part of the conversation was, ‘What does your staff look like?’ ” Tanner said.
Muschamp and his coaching staff account for most of the difference in spending. Muschamp makes $4.2 million annually, $200,000 more than Spurrier did in his final season, and his 10-person coaching staff earns a combined $5.05 million compared to the $2.96 million paid to Spurrier’s nine-man staff in 2015. (NCAA rules allowed a 10th on-field assistant to be hired beginning this season.)
Muschamp’s staff also employees four analysts, two on offense and two on defense, who make between $60,000 and $82,600 annually. Those staff members are usually in charge of watching film of the Gamecocks and opponents and passing ideas on to the on-field staff. Spurrier’s staff had no analysts.
The analyst position is a relatively new addition to most college football staffs. Alabama has 13 coaches, including former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, listed as analysts in its 2018 media guide.
“Two analysts on each side is plenty. I don’t think more is better,” Muschamp said. “You hire coaches and you pay them pretty good to do a job. Part of your job as a coach is to research your position, research your side of the ball, study your opponents. I like doing that instead of asking somebody else to do it.”
The biggest reason for the disparity in staff size is hiring Muschamp has done in two areas — recruiting and nutrition.
Spurrier’s final staff had two salaried positions outside the coaching staff devoted to recruiting. Muschamp has added a director and assistant director of creative services, a director and assistant director of player personnel and a director of on-campus recruiting. Muschamp’s new hires in recruiting mostly are in charge of organizing on-campus recruiting efforts and creating videos that allow the coaching staff to more efficiently evaluate players.
“I don’t like to comment on previous situations, but we needed more work in recruiting,” Muschamp said. “We had to really build that department. That wasn’t something we necessarily had.”
The Gamecocks are also putting more money into their nutrition program and have doubled the salary of the head of that department, and that’s not the only position to be more highly valued. While Andre Goodman made $75,000 to be Spurrier’s director of player personnel, Marcus Lattimore makes $200,000 in a similar position for Muschamp’s team.
Those numbers do not include the hiring of associate athletics director for new and creative media Justin King and the seven people in his office. King, whose staff is paid a total of $487,000 annually, works primarily in service of the football program. He and his staff create promotional videos and content that Muschamp uses recruiting.
“He and his staff have made a difference in our program and our athletic department and our university,” Muschamp said. “You can say what you want, whether you like social media or not, but that’s where we are. It appeals to young people. Justin and his staff have done a great job of marketing our brand.”
The staff and support numbers also don’t include undergraduate student workers who receive a low hourly rate. Spurrier’s office had spots for four undergraduates, while Muschamp’s has room for 22.
The Gamecocks are near the middle of the pack in the SEC when it comes to football staff size, Tanner said.
“The size of the staffs have just evolved,” he said. “If you want to, you can be cynical and say, ‘There are too many people. They get paid too much.’ And go on and on and on, but it’s college athletics at the Power 5 level.”
2015 South Carolina football salaries
Deke Adams
Defensive Line Coach
$ 320,000
Joseph Blake
Nutritionist
$42,001-$46,000
Kirk Botkin
Linebacker Coach
$ 320,000
Rita Boykin
ADMINISTRATIVE COORD I
$ 58,848
Grady Brown
Quality Control Coordinator
$ 270,000
Jordan Diaz
RECREATION SPECIALIST I
$ 23,660
Shawn Elliott
Offensive Line Coach
$ 325,000
Kim Fields
ADMINISTRATIVE ASST
$42,001-$46,000
Ryan Fischer
SUPPLY MANAGER I
$42,001-$46,000
Andre Goodman
DIRECTOR/ADJUNCT
$ 75,000
Jon Hoke
Co-DC/Defensive Backs
$ 400,000
Robbie Liles
Director of Football Operations
$ 120,000
G.A. Mangus
OC/QBs/Tight Ends
$ 300,000
Christopher Matlok
ATHLETIC COACH-USC
$ 99,194
Joe Robinson
Special Teams Coordinator
$ 300,000
Everette Sands
Runnings Backs Coach
$ 270,000
Patrick Shine
Administrative Recruiting
$42,001-$46,000
Jamie Speronis
Associate AD/Football Operations
$ 185,000
Scott Spurrier
Quality Control Coordinator
$ 61,200
Steve Spurrier
Head Coach
$ 4,000,000
Steve Spurrier Jr.
Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
$ 325,000
Brian Turk
Quality Control Coordinator
$ 60,000
Lorenzo Ward
Co-Defensive Coordinator
$ 400,000
Travelle Wharton
Offensive Line Coach
$ 60,000
Shaq Wilson
Quality Control Coordinator
$ 61,200
GRAD STUDENT
$ 5,915
GRAD STUDENT
$ 23,660
2018 South Carolina football salaries
Andrew Belluomini
Analyst
$ 80,000
Bobby Bentley
Running Backs Coach
$ 400,000
Taylor Burns
Athletic Administrator
$26,001-$30,000
Kristin Coggin
Director of Football Nutrition
$ 95,000
Jeff Dillman
Director of Strength & Conditioning
$ 425,000
Kim Fields
Assistant to HC/Ass. Dir. of Ops
$ 57,673
Zachary Freshe
Assistant Director of Creative
$38,001-$42,000
David Hall
Assistant Director of Player Personnel
$ 60,000
Carina Hargreaves
Coordinator of Administration
$38,001-$42,000
Shuler Hayes
Assistant Director of Equipment
$34,001-$38,000
Coleman Hutzler
Special Teams Coordinator/LBS
$ 475,000
Jessica Jackson
Director of On-Campus Recruiting
$ 125,000
Kyle Krantz
ST Assistant/Nickels and Sam LB
$ 125,000
Marcus Lattimore
Director of Player Development
$ 200,000
Matt Lindsey
Director of Player Personnel
$ 175,000
Landon Martin
Analyst
$ 60,000
Bryan McClendon
Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
$ 650,000
Demarco McNeil
Analyst
$ 82,600
Will Muschamp
Head Coach
$ 4,200,000
Porter Peterson
Outside Linebackers
$ 300,000
Travaris Robinson
DC/Defensive Backs
$ 1,200,000
Kristin Sheetz
Director of Creative Services
$ 61,950
William Strickland
Analyst
$ 61,950
Lance Thompson
Assistant Head Coach - Defense/DL
$ 500,000
Pat Washington
Tight Ends
$ 300,000
Thomas Waters
Director of Equipment Operations
$ 92,925
Dan Werner
Quarterbacks Coach
$ 500,000
Eric Wolford
Offensive Line Coach
$ 600,000
Clyde Wrenn
Director of High School Relations
$ 120,000
George Wynn
Director of Football Operations
$ 200,000
GRAD STUDENT
$ 5,650
GRAD STUDENT
$ 7,710
GRAD STUDENT
$7,710
GRAD STUDENT
$ 7,710
Comments