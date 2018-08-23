Want to be a part of South Carolina’s football team? Here’s your chance

South Carolina just put one long snapper on scholarship, but now the Gamecocks are looking for another one.
Matt Lindsey, USC’s director of player personnel, posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that the team will hold open tryouts for a long snapper. The person must be a USC student, be NCAA eligible and have previous long snapping experience.
Senior Ben Asbury, who handled the snapping duties on punts and place-kicks last year for South Carolina, was placed on scholarship in May, but he also began training camp on the non-contact list due to an ACL tear suffered in the offseason. Freshman walk-on Matthew Smith has been handling the snapping duties during preseason practice, and Thursday’s tryout announcement could be a sign that the Gamecocks are concerned about their depth at a crucial but often overlooked position.
Asbury said Aug. 6 that he planned to be the starter again this season.
“That’s what they’re telling me,” he said. “I am taking one reps, and I’m very confident in myself to succeed there.”
