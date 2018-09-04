South Carolina safety reinstated to team

South Carolina safety Javon Charleston has been reinstated to the team following suspension, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play Saturday against No. 3 Georgia.

Charleston, who was listed as a starter leaving spring practice, was arrested in June and charged with assault and battery and burglary after an incident involving a former girlfriend. Last week, he entered into a pretrial intervention program that will allow the charges to be dropped if he completes the program, Charleston’s attorney Neal Lourie told The State.

“I met with him on Sunday and discussed his situation at length. After those meetings, I decided to reinstate him to the team,” Muschamp said. “As long as he enters the PTI, handles his business and handles some things I (want him to) do as well, then we’ll decide on playing time. We’ll decide that at the appropriate time, and that’s not right now.”

Muschamp would not rule out Charleston for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against the Bulldogs.





“I haven’t made that decision yet,” he said.

After starting his career as a walk-on wide receiver, Charleston was moved to the secondary and earned a scholarship. He has 16 career tackles. He has not practiced with the team during his suspension.





“Our players understand we have a very high expectation for their behavior in representing the University of South Carolina,” Muschamp said. “They need to handle themselves appropriately on and off the field, and there’s consequences for their action. I really think that my track record speaks for itself on discipline. I’m going to end it on that, and I’m not going to have any other comment.”

South Carolina safety Nick Harvey will miss the first half against Georgia after being ejected for targeting last week against Coastal Carolina.