Will Muschamp updates D.J. Wonnum’s status as Georgia game nears

South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum is “doing well” two days before the No. 24 Gamecocks’ showdown with No. 3 Georgia, head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday evening. However, Wonnum hasn’t been fully cleared yet, Muschamp indicated.
“We will look at him again tomorrow, but we feel good about D.J.,” Muschamp said on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.
Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins, who is doubtful due to an ankle injury, is the only other South Carolina player who might miss the game due to injury, Muschamp said. Tight end K.C. Crosby and running back Mon Denson (hamstring) will both play.
South Carolina (1-0) and Georgia (1-0) will meet at 3:30 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.
