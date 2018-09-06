USC-Georgia preview: 3 keys for a Gamecocks victory

The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia football game.
By
Up Next
The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia football game.
By
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Will Muschamp updates D.J. Wonnum’s status as Georgia game nears

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 06, 2018 07:10 PM

South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum is “doing well” two days before the No. 24 Gamecocks’ showdown with No. 3 Georgia, head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday evening. However, Wonnum hasn’t been fully cleared yet, Muschamp indicated.

“We will look at him again tomorrow, but we feel good about D.J.,” Muschamp said on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.

Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins, who is doubtful due to an ankle injury, is the only other South Carolina player who might miss the game due to injury, Muschamp said. Tight end K.C. Crosby and running back Mon Denson (hamstring) will both play.

South Carolina (1-0) and Georgia (1-0) will meet at 3:30 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.

  Comments  