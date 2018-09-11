South Carolina among the most valuable teams. How high the Gamecocks rank

South Carolina’s football team fell out of the AP Top 25 ranking this week, but the Gamecocks found themselves ranked in another very valuable poll on Tuesday.
South Carolina is the 15th-most valuable college football team in the country, according to data compiled by Forbes.com and released Tuesday. The Gamecocks had revenue of $90 million from head coach Will Muschamp’s program, including $50 million of profit, according to Forbes. The ranking was based on gross revenue.
The Gamecocks revenue ranks eighth in the SEC behind Texas A&M ($148 million and No. 1 in the nation), Alabama ($127 million), Auburn ($112 million), LSU ($112 million), Florida ($111 million), Tennessee ($108 million) and Arkansas ($92 million). South Carolina ranked one spot ahead of Georgia ($89 million).
The numbers were compiled from athletic department filings with the NCAA and Department of Education. They are three-year averages from 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“The SEC has long dominated the sport on the field, winning nine of the last 12 national championships, and the conference is also the strongest when it comes to money: Our financial top 25 features 10 teams from the SEC, the most from any conference. The Big Ten comes next with seven programs, and no other conference has more than three teams on our list. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the SEC and the Big Ten are the two conferences that have experienced tremendous success with their conference-specific networks,” Forbes wrote.
