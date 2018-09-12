Will Muschamp’s latest on South Carolina’s plans for Hurricane Florence

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is like everyone else. He doesn’t know at the moment how or if Hurricane Florence is going to affect the Gamecocks’ scheduled game against Marshall on Saturday night.
“Obviously, there are some weather issues out there,” Muschamp said Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. during the SEC’s regularly scheduled teleconference. “Our campus and our state are handling that. Right now we’re on go for Saturday night at 7:30. I haven’t had any conversations with (athletics director Ray) Tanner or (USC president Harris) Pastides about anything else.”
South Carolina (1-1) is scheduled to play the Thundering Herd (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Forecasts released early Wednesday predicted a slight southern shift in Hurricane Florence’s path, increasing the chances that the Midlands will be impacted.
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and Marshall athletics director Mike Hamrick have been in contact throughout the week and were scheduled to speak again Wednesday. The Thundering Herd is set to receive a $1.3 million check from South Carolina for playing the game. Gamecocks athletic administration officials had not made any public statements about the game plans as of noon Wednesday.
Pastides announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning that the university had canceled classes at least through Saturday.
