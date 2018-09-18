Here’s why Will Muschamp is happy Jamyest Williams is ‘upset’

One year after being the star of South Carolina’s signing class and a true freshman starter, Jamyest Williams is a Gamecocks backup now and he’s not happy about it.
Williams, a 5-foot-8 sophomore defensive back, started six games last year at the nickel position, but this year lost that job to true freshman Jaycee Horn. Williams now serves as one of the Gamecocks top backups at nickel and safety. He also has played cornerback.
“He’s upset about it, and I’m glad he is because that shows he’s a competitor,” head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday. “You don’t want a guy who’s happy he’s not starting.”
Williams has six tackles and no pass breakups so far this season. He has seen extensive action in both games. The Gamecocks (1-1) take on Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.
“He’s played as much or more as anybody back there,” Muschamp said.
Williams was not made available for media interviews Tuesday. Williams was a 2017 SEC All-Freshman selection after having 38 tackles and two interceptions.
