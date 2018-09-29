South Carolina’s plane ride to Kentucky didn’t go as planned

A maintenance issue with their airplane caused South Carolina’s football team to get a late start on their trip here to play Kentucky.
The Gamecocks left Columbia more than four hours later than planned due to technical difficulties. South Carolina juggled its schedule to see its usual Friday night move at home rather than at the site of the game and then flew to Lexington, Ky., after the movie. The team arrived at its hotel shortly before 11 p.m. and did not have to change any of its normal pregame schedule on Saturday.
The delay might have been a bigger deal if the game had an earlier kickoff. The Gamecocks (2-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) take on the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the SEC Network. Kentucky has beaten South Carolina in four straight games.
