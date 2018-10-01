Five things we learned from South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky

South Carolina (2-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) lost 24-10 to No. 13 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC). It was the Gamecocks fifth consecutive loss to the Wildcats and dropped them to fifth in the SEC East. Here are five things we learned from the game:
The Gamecocks have to readjust their goals
South Carolina is not mathematically eliminated from the SEC East race, but there is no realistic path left because the Gamecocks now trail undefeated Georgia and Kentucky by two in the conference loss column, and South Carolina has lost to both of those teams. The Gamecocks’ hopes of finishing second in the division for the second straight year also appear dashed for the same reason. Now South Carolina must figure out a way to motivate itself. Senior safety Steven Montac doesn’t think it will be hard. “It’s about pride and winning games,” Montac said. “You can’t just forfeit the season because we can’t win the conference. This is only like our fourth game.” Still, the fact remains that the Gamecocks played well when they had outside motivation provided by Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and poorly when no such fire-starter existed against Kentucky.
The offense is still stuck in neutral
The Gamecocks are sixth in the SEC in total offense (438.3 yards per game) but just 11th in scoring offense (28.3 points per game). South Carolina has dropped at least 12 passes through four games and is eighth in the conference in yards per carry (5.13). In short, nothing is working very well. The only sustained success the Gamecocks had against Kentucky came on a 13-play, field goal drive in the first half that came mostly out of the Emory & Henry formation with offensive tackles Dennis Daley and Blake Camper split out as wide receivers. “That’s something we have carried in our offensive package, and something we will continue to build on,” coach Will Muschamp said. “I thought it was very effective we moved right down the field to get three points.”
The defense has potential but no margin for error
Kentucky had 75 yards and no points after halftime, so South Carolina’s defense proved it could play with Benny Snell and company. The problem is a lack of defensive discipline led to 24 first half points for the Wildcats that held up easily. “The goal going in was, ‘Keep your head in your gap and do your job.’ We didn’t do that well enough in the first half, and that’s what hurt us,” Muschamp said. “We certainly played well in the second half.” The Gamecocks are eighth in the SEC in total defense, allowing 336.8 yards per game.
Everyone was right to be worried about depth
The Gamecocks have felt the loss of defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle) in the past three games. Now quarterback Jake Bentley (knee), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (ankle), safeties J.T. Ibe (knee) and Jamyest Williams (shoulder), linebacker Eldridge Thompson (shoulder), defensive tackle Josh Belk (ankle), tight end K.C. Crosby (finger) and running back Ty’Son Williams (ankle) are questionable for Saturday’s game against Missouri.
Jake Bentley’s spot not exactly solid
In addition to being questionable due to a knee injury, Bentley seems be frustrating his head coach. Bentley’s wide receivers have done him no favors with double-digit dropped passes, but the fact remains that Bentley has six interceptions, and Muschamp didn’t exactly rally behind his starting quarterback when asked about the junior on Sunday night.
