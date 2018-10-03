Coming soon to Williams-Brice: metal detectors

South Carolina will test metal detectors at some entrances to Williams-Brice Stadium starting with Saturday’s game against Missouri.
The SEC mandated over the summer that all conference schools have metal detectors at all football game entrances before the 2020 season. The rule came out of a proposal from the conference’s working group on event security.
“Creating as safe an environment as possible where fans can have an enjoyable experience in our venues is paramount to our game day operations,” South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement released by the school. “At South Carolina and around the SEC, we are always looking at our security measures to make sure they meet the standards set by the local, regional and national authorities who help guide our decision-making on security issues.”
The Gamecocks will use “a limited number” of metal detectors Saturday and again for the Oct. 27 home game against Tennessee. Earlier this year, Williams-Brice was named one of 10 recipients of the Facility of Merit for Safety and Security Award.
Clemson added metal detectors at Memorial Stadium this year, using them at different gates each week.
South Carolina also will operate under its heat management plan for Saturday’s game. With temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s, the school will have additional misting fans, water bottle refilling stations and cooling locations throughout stadium. Fans also will be allowed to bring in one unopened bottle of water upon entry into the stadium. Those bottles can be refilled with water at stations throughout Williams-Brice.
