The one statistic that means the most to South Carolina’s season

Penalties are not the reason South Carolina is playing below its potential, even though the Gamecocks are committing lots of them. (We’ll talk a lot more about that later in the week.)
The reason South Carolina is playing below its potential is because of what it’s not getting a lot of – turnovers. The Gamecocks are 10th in the SEC and 83rd in the nation in takeaways with seven. South Carolina has five interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a team.
“As much as we emphasize it and go through it, that’s been extremely disappointing part of not creating momentum for our team, creating field position for our team in those situations,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “So it’s something we’ll continue to address. We’ve got to find ways to get the ball off people.”
The Gamecocks are tied for 95th in the nation in fumbles gained. Overall, South Carolina is No. 107 in the nation in turnover margin at minus-.6 per game.
The only good news on this subject for South Carolina this week is the fact that Saturday’s opponent – No. 22 Texas A&M – is dead last in the nation in turnovers created at two total. The Aggies have intercepted two passes and haven’t recovered a fumble all year.
Comments