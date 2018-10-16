Third-year defensive back leaving South Carolina football program

South Carolina sophomore Korey Banks, who spent his Gamecocks career bouncing between wide receiver and defensive back, has left the program and will transfer.
He confirmed the news first reported by GamecockCentral. Soon after, his name was removed from the team’s online roster.
Banks was working with the team’s defensive backs this season but had played sparingly. He had one tackle in the first six games.
South Carolina (3-3 overall, 2-3 SEC) has an open date on Saturday. The Gamecocks will return to action Oct. 27 against Tennessee (3-3, 1-2) in Williams-Brice Stadium.
Banks, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, signed with South Carolina out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga., in 2016. He was rated the nation’s No. 93 wide receiver prospect by ESPN.com at the time. Banks had one catch, for 5 yards, as a true freshman in 2016. He was moved to defensive back in 2017 but did not play and took a redshirt season.
