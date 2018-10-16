VIDEO: Korey Banks explains decision for Gamecocks

Korey Banks discusses his recruitment.
By
Up Next
Korey Banks discusses his recruitment.
By
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Third-year defensive back leaving South Carolina football program

By Ben Breiner And Josh Kendall

bbreiner@thestate.com

jkendall@thestate.com

October 16, 2018 04:14 PM

South Carolina sophomore Korey Banks, who spent his Gamecocks career bouncing between wide receiver and defensive back, has left the program and will transfer.

He confirmed the news first reported by GamecockCentral. Soon after, his name was removed from the team’s online roster.

Banks was working with the team’s defensive backs this season but had played sparingly. He had one tackle in the first six games.

South Carolina (3-3 overall, 2-3 SEC) has an open date on Saturday. The Gamecocks will return to action Oct. 27 against Tennessee (3-3, 1-2) in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Banks, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, signed with South Carolina out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga., in 2016. He was rated the nation’s No. 93 wide receiver prospect by ESPN.com at the time. Banks had one catch, for 5 yards, as a true freshman in 2016. He was moved to defensive back in 2017 but did not play and took a redshirt season.

Korey Banks chooses Gamecocks

By

  Comments  