Deebo Samuel ran how fast at the NFL Combine?

Deebo Samuel predicted a fast time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He followed that up Saturday with unofficial runs of 4.50 and 4.49.
Samuel (5-foot-11, 214 pounds) did 15 repetitions on the bench press (225 pounds).
The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Inman native caught 148 passes for 2,076 yards in 30 career games at South Carolina, 27 of which were starts. He also amassed 1,219 yards in kickoff returns and 154 rushing yards. In total, he scored 27 touchdowns, including an SEC-record four on kickoff returns.
Samuel is rated the fifth-best wide receiver in the draft by WalterFootball.com and the seventh by CBSSports.com.
Offensive linemen Zack Bailey and Dennis Daley were in the first group of athletes to come through Indianapolis and have already left the event.
Daley (6-foot-5, 317 pounds) ran a 5.23 in the 40-yard dash, had 20 reps in the bench press, a 26.5-inch vertical jump, a 103-inch broad jump and a 4.92 20-yard shuttle.
Bailey (6-5, 299 pounds) did not run the 40 because he still is recovering from the broken fibula he suffered in the last regular season game of the season. He plans to run at South Carolina’s Pro Day on March 21 in Columbia. He did 24 reps in the bench press, vertical jumped 28 inches and broad jumped 103 inches. He did not participate in any shuttle runs or position drills.
Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams will perform his on-field drills and 40-yard dash on Sunday. Defensive back Rashad Fenton takes his turn Monday.
Official NFL Combine measurements
Deebo Samuel
Height: 5-11 2/8 inches
Weight: 214
Hand: 10 inches
Arm: 31 3/8 inches
Wingspan: 75 1/8 inches
Zack Bailey
Height: 6-5 1/8 inches
Weight: 299
Hand: 9 5/8 inches
Arm: 33 inches
Wingspan: 79 5/8 inches
Dennis Daley
Height: 6-5
Weight: 317
Hand: 9 4/8 inches
Arm: 33 3/8
Wingspan: 81 6/8 inches
Bryson Allen-Williams
Height: 6-0 5/8 inches
Weight: 236
Hand: 9 6/8 inches
Arm: 31 4/8 inches
Wingspan 77 5/8 inches
Rashad Fenton
Height: 5-11
Weight: 193
Hand: 8 6/8 inches
Arm: 30 3/8 inches
Wingspan: 74 inches
How To Watch NFL Combine
The NFL Network will carry player drills live and highlights beginning Friday and continuing through Monday.
Saturday
7 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Review of Friday workouts
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Live coverage of quarterback, wide receiver and tight end drills
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Highlights and review
Sunday
6 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Review of Saturday workouts
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Live coverage of defensive line and linebacker drills
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Highlights and review
Monday
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Live coverage of defensive back drills
8 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Highlights and review
