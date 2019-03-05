Deebo Samuel praised Deandre Baker at NFL Combine. This was Baker’s response

Former Georgia player Deandre Baker is the best cornerback Deebo Samuel faced last season, Samuel said. Baker doesn’t seem surprised to hear him say that.

“I mean, I had a good game,” Baker said at the NFL Combine. “Other than me dropping the ball on the 1-yard line, I had a good game.”

Baker and Samuel, the former South Carolina wide receiver, met on Sept. 8. Samuel finished with six catches for 33 yards. Baker had six tackles, two pass breakups and an interception he returned 55 yards.

“Oh definitely,” Baker said with a laugh when asked if he thought he’d proved himself against Samuel. “Oh definitely.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

The matchup was one of the premier individual matchups in the SEC last year, and the hype for it was intensified when Samuel replied “Who?” when asked about Baker in the week before the game.

“Oh, I really haven’t watched much of him,” Samuel said at the time.

“There were a few feuds in the media back and forth that made the stakes higher than I expected them to be,” Baker said this week at the combine.

Baker is considered one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft and likely will be a first round pick. Samuel is expected to be selected in the second or third round.

“He was fast and physical,” Samuel said of Baker when asked at the combine to name the best player he faced in college.