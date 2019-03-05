South Carolina offensive starter out with injury but expected back soon

South Carolina freshman center Hank Manos hasn’t lost his starting job with the Gamecocks, but he’s not on the field at the moment.
Manos, who played in just two games last year but started the Belk Bowl, suffered an ankle injury during the team’s conditioning work and has missed the first four practices of the spring. Manos was injured while doing box jumps, offensive line coach Eric Wolford said. The Chapin native was wearing a walking boot on his left foot Monday but could be back on the field as soon as Thursday’s practice. He will “definitely” be back when the team reconvenes after spring break for its sixth practice on March 19, Wolford said.
“He’ll be fine,” Wolford said.
Junior Chandler Farrell worked with the first team offensive line at center in the first three practices of spring. Sophomore Eric Douglas took first-team reps on Tuesday as Wolford attempts to build depth at the position. Wolford would like to have four players prepared to play the center position by the fall.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
“If you can do that, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good,” Wolford said.
Douglas could also start at right guard. Starting left guard Donell Stanley started at center last year and could return to that position if needed.
Comments