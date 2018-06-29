Latest commitment wraps 'definitely promising' recruiting class for Frank Martin

In describing the two main pieces to his 2018 recruiting class, South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin has referenced Sindarius Thornwell (for Jermaine Couisnard) and P.J Dozier (A.J. Lawson).

Both Couisnard and Lawson will soon play under the Final Four banner that Thornwell and Dozier helped bring to USC in 2017.

Lofty expectations or realistic goals?

Lawson’s Tuesday commitment put a bow on Martin’s seventh class since he came to Columbia from Kansas State in March 2012. The five-man group currently ranks No. 46 in the country by Rivals and No. 51 by 247Sports.

The Thornwell class of ’13 – which included Duane Notice –came in at No. 24 by 247Sports. The Dozier bunch of ’15 – which included Chris Silva – came in at No. 33.

Give it a year or two, Rivals national analyst Corey Evans said, and Couisnard and Lawson could make the ’18 class look underrated.

“They’re the top two guys in that class, easily,” said Evans, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals. “I don’t know if I’m drinking the Jermaine Couisnard Kool-Aid here, but guys just don’t keep developing, keep developing and then they get to college and they stop getting better. There’s just something in Jermaine’s DNA.

“And then you throw in Frank Martin’s coaching style with Jermaine’s blue collar mentality, it’s like a match made in heaven.”

Couisnard started this class in January when the 6-foot-5 combination guard picked the Gamecocks over the likes of Louisville, Virginia Tech, Illinois and West Virginia. Lawson ended it when he signed with Carolina after visits to Tulane and Creighton.

“Lawson’s the most talented of them all,” Evans said of the four-star when compared to USC’s other signees. “Raw ability-wise, he’s the most talented hands-down. Legitimately 6-foot-6 in bare feet and with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Those measurables are huge in today’s game.

“He likes to be on the ball as a distributor and play-maker. He can guard multiple positions on defense. The potential’s evident with him.”

Rivals doesn’t include international prospects in its individual rankings, but Evans said the Canadian Lawson would be a “fringe top 50 player” in the ’18 class. Before he reclassified, Lawson was the No. 40 player in the ’19 class, according to 247Sports.

Dozier was No. 22 in the ’15 class. Thornwell was No. 30 in the ’13 class.

“Lawson physically has to get stronger,” Evans said of the listed 175-pounder, “but the talent’s going to win out. His talent’s pretty damn good.”

Point guard T.J. Moss, wing Keyshawn Bryant and forward Alanzo Frink round out the ’18 group.

“The class is definitely promising,” Evans said. “The thing is, they needed guards bad. They’re going to be fine in the frontcourt.

“You’re going to take above-average guards over big-time forwards. That’s just how the game is anymore. You need better guards than forwards. And I think they checked a lot of boxes with the three guards.

“Their skill sets are broad. They’re not elite at anything particularly, but there’s no massive holes in their games.”

Where they rank: South Carolina recruiting classes under Frank Martin*

2018 – 51st nationally/8th in SEC

2017 – 64/12

2016 – 65/11

2015 – 33/7

2014 – 42/8

2013 – 24/5

2012 – 63/13

*According to 247Sports