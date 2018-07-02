How to watch former Gamecocks Thornwell, Dozier in NBA Summer League

Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier are nearing the second seasons of their professional careers.

The pair of former South Carolina basketball stars begin play in NBA Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas. Thornwell is again with the Los Angeles Clippers while Dozier is on the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster.

Schedule for Thornwell and the Clippers

July 6: Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN)

July 8: Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 9: Clippers vs. Rockets, 11:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 11-17: League Tournament (championship is 10 p.m., July 17, on ESPN)

Schedule for Dozier and the Thunder

July 6: Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

July 7: Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 9: Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 11-17: League Tournament (championship is 10 p.m., July 17, on ESPN)

Thornwell appeared in 73 games last season for the Clippers, averaging 3.9 points a night. Dozier spent the majority of his rookie season with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds. He made two appearances with the Thunder.