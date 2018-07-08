Top in-state hoops prospect, USC target to make commitment much earlier than expected

Juwan Gary’s college commitment will be coming sooner than expected.
The Gray Collegiate forward posted Saturday on his Instagram that he will be announcing his college choice this week.
Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea confirmed that Gary would commit this week, but Bethea wasn't sure what day it would happen. Gary previously said that his college choice would come Nov. 15 on his mother’s birthday.
In May, Gary announced his final five schools were South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina State, Alabama and Virginia Tech. 247Sports ranks Gary as four-star prospect and 51st nationally.
Gary plays AAU basketball for Team United (NC) and will be playing in this week’s Peach Jam in North Augusta beginning Wednesday. It’s unclear if his decision will come before, during or after Peach Jam.
As a junior, Gary had his best season in helping Gray Collegiate to its first Class 2A state championship. The forward averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year.
Comments