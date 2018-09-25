Start time, details released for South Carolina basketball ‘Tipoff’ event

South Carolina’s version of “Midnight Madness” will begin before 6 p.m.
The USC men’s and women’s basketball programs on Tuesday announced additional details for “Gamecock Tipoff,” set for Oct. 5 at Colonial Life Arena. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., there’s an autograph session set for 5:45 and on-court action will start at 7 p.m.
According to USC, the on-court action will include “student-athlete introductions, a junior dunk contest, a performance by the Carolina Girls Dance Team, and a 3-point shooting contest. Highlighting the festivities will be a ‘Family Feud’ matchup between members of the men’s and women’s teams. Additionally, one lucky fan will have the chance to hit a half-court shot for $10,000, before the event ends at 7:30 p.m.”
Admission is free for this event, which seems to be a form of something more traditionally known as “Midnight Madness.” What started as a simple practice open to the public at Maryland in the 1970s has become known for flashy, fan-friendly events — rapper Drake made an appearance at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” event in 2017, and Syracuse has brought back alums like Carmelo Anthony in the past.
USC has hosted Midnight Madness events in the past but has not done so recently. Kansas will kick off its season on Sept. 28, Kentucky is set to host its event this season a week later on Oct. 12 and Duke is a week after on Oct. 19.
Coach Frank Martin and the South Carolina men’s team, which officially practiced Tuesday, has an exhibition game against Oct. 26 against Augusta University at CLA. Dawn Staley’s women’s team hosts Lander in an exhibition contest on Nov. 2.
