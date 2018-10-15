Frank Martin provides eligibility update on USC freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard

Jermaine Couisnard is practicing with the South Carolina men’s basketball team. Coach Frank Martin said as much during a Monday news conference.
Participation in games during the 2018-19 season remains a question for the freshman guard, however. Couisnard’s eligibility is in limbo due to an academic issue.
“If he was a non-qualifier he never would have been admitted to school,” Martin said Monday. “OK? The SEC has policy against that.
“But there is something there that’s being dealt with. But he’s been practicing and he’s awesome. And just like all the other freshmen, for the last five days, his head’s been spinning trying to figure out why we defend how we defend. It’s all good.”
Will a resolution come soon? Martin couldn’t provide a timeline.
“It’s not a decision that I’m in control of,” Martin said. “So for me to give you an answer there ... If I find anything out, I’ll let you guys know, yay, nay, whatever. It’s something that’s out of my control and it’s out of our campus’ control.”
