Gamecocks overcome cold-shooting to top Upstate in season opener

Justin Minaya had a good look from the top of the key, but he made the extra pass to the left wing for a better opportunity. Keyshawn Bryant thought — maybe for a half-second — about launching before deciding to drive. When Bryant finished off a slick Euro-step with an easy lay-in, the theme to the night was confirmed.
Forget 3-point shooting, South Carolina was going to win its 2018-19 opener in other ways.
Bryant scored 21 points as the Gamecocks beat USC Upstate, 65-52, at Colonial Life Arena.
Frank Martin’s club did a lot of things well — suffocating defense, free throw line trips, showcasing Bryant — but perimeter dominance wasn’t one of them. USC missed all 18 of its 3-point attempts. It hadn’t done that in a game since Nov. 11, 2012, against Milwaukee, in Frank Martin’s first season.
The cold spells allowed the Spartans, winners of seven games last season, to hang around for a while. Malik Moore completed a three-point play to cut the Carolina advantage to 31-28 just over two minutes into the second half. USC went on a 22-7 run over the next 10 minutes to create some cushion.
Bryant’s nifty finish was a part of the spurt. The freshman was electric at times with acrobatic takes to the rim. Senior Chris Silva was the only other Gamecock to score in double figures with 13.
Dave Dickerson’s debut as Upstate coach didn’t get off to the best of beginnings. He announced during a pre-game radio interview that Deion Holmes, a preseason All-Big South pick and last year’s leading scorer (15.5 points per game), will be out until at least Thanksgiving with a broken hand.
The Spartans used 10 players in the first half, including Brandon Martin. Frank’s son scored his career college points at the 4:53 mark when he wrapped around the baseline and hit a short jumper. That cut USC’s lead to 23-14.
Upstate led 9-2 before going on a 10:03 scoring drought. The Gamecocks were up as many as 13 in the first half. They led 30-22 at the break.
