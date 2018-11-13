Gravett, Gamecocks get back on track, roll Norfolk State

South Carolina rolled Norfolk State, 81-64, on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena.
The Gamecocks moved to 2-1 before heading to Connecticut to face Providence and, perhaps, Michigan, a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago. Tuesday’s tune-up was important for a variety of reasons. USC had to wash away last week’s surprising loss to Stony Brook, it had to grab some good vibes heading into a challenging weekend and it had to get its most veteran players looking the part again.
Coach Frank Martin was most critical of Chris Silva, Maik Kotsar and Hassani Gravett following the Stony Brook downer. Regulars on a Final Four team in 2017 were reasons for a puzzling early-season defeat in 2018. “We nothing from the older guys,” Martin said.
With 15:35 to go in Tuesday’s second half, the senior Gravett found his his classmate Silva in a soft spot in the NSU zone. From there, Silva passed one more time — at the baseline for an open Kotsar. The junior easily converted and the Gamecocks were ahead by 23.
The trio’s performance wasn’t perfect, but it was showed improvement from a few days earlier.
Gravett, looking more comfortable as Carolina’s sixth man, scored a game-high 18 points. He hit five of USC’s 11 3-pointers. Silva still isn’t his All-SEC self, but he finished with eight points, four rebounds and three blocks. The Spartans’ packed-in zone didn’t leave a ton of space for Kotsar either, but the 6-11 forward had eight points and four boards.
Carolina led this game by as many as 28 points. It took an early 11-2 advantage and never looked back.
Once the Gamecocks found their perimeter grove, Norfolk State’s extended 3-2 zone was no longer effective. USC’s 11 3s come a week after going 0-of-18 from deep in the season-opening win over USC Upstate. Freshman A.J. Lawson saved 12 of his 18 points for the second half.
Carolina-Providence is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Uncasville, Conn.
