Gamecocks can’t stop Hoover, fall hard at home to Wofford

It’s almost December and the South Carolina basketball team still hasn’t won consecutive games.
An inconsistent season continued Monday with an inconsistent effort at Colonial Life Arena. Wofford, a battle-tested team from the Southern Conference, never flinched with the Gamecocks came at it with random bursts of life.
The Terriers started each half hot and rolled to an 81-61 victory. USC dropped to 3-3. Wofford improved to 5-2.
Nathan Hoover — not Fletcher Magee — was the shooter USC simply couldn’t stop. The junior guard scored 30 points, taking the attention away from his All-American teammate.
Magee, the reigning SoCon Player of the Year, was held in relative check. Hoover, who entered averaging just under 11 points a game, couldn’t miss. He hit nine 3s, including back-to-back treys to cap a 10-0 run and seal the result with less than four minutes to play.
The Terriers, following up after a year in which they beat North Carolina and Georgia Tech, outscored Carolina, 53-36, in the second half.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Keyshawn Bryant’s energy gave the Gamecocks life in crucial stretches of both halves, but it was Hassani Gravett who kept USC afloat early. What’s the halftime score if Fletcher Magee has his usual numbers? Wofford led 28-25 at the break, and Magee was 0-for-7 from the floor with zero points. Gravett was relentless in his defensive apprpach against one of college basketball’s best shooters.
Play of the game: With 9:25 left in the second half, Wofford’s Nathan Hoover completed a four-point that put the finishing touches on an 11-2 after the Gamecocks cut the lead to two.
Stat of the game: South Carolina’s inconsistent 3-point shooting continued. A game after hitting their first seven 3s, the Gamecocks missed 12 of their first 13.
OBSERVATIONS
Moss starts second half: After scoring two points in nine minutes, Tre Campell found himself on the bench to start the second half. The senior was replaced by freshman T.J. Moss.
No Minaya: South Carolina played without Justin Minaya for just the second time since the sophomore came to USC as a three-star prospect from Harrington Park, New Jersey. The swingman’s been a staple in Martin’s lineup, starting 35 of the 37 game he’s been available for. He’s averaging 7.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in his career while serving as Carolina’s most trusted perimeter defender.
Gravett started in Minaya’s place.
No Frink: The Gamecocks had nine scholarship players available as Alanzo Frink joined Minaya on the bench.
Frink, a 6-6 freshman forward, was expected to make his USC debut Monday, but remained sidelined with a knee injury.
Next game
Who: South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
